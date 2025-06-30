Gopeshwar, Jun 30 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested seven pilgrims after a violent clash between Nihangs and a local businessman near Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath, officials said.

The accused also attacked a police officer with sharp weapons while he was trying to intervene, injuring him, they added.

Nihang Sikhs, who had come to visit Hemkund Sahib near Jyotirmath, had an argument with a local businessman over moving a scooter.

The argument escalated, and the Nihangs allegedly attempted to attack the businessman with swords. However, the businessman narrowly escaped.

By the time police reached the spot, the accused had fled. They were, however, stopped near the police station gate.

Meanwhile, a large number of local businessmen also gathered at the police station. The situation worsened when it was found that the Nihang pilgrims were carrying several sharp weapons, including kulhars, large double-edged swords, knives, and axes — apart from the swords and kirpans they traditionally carry as part of their religious beliefs.

A heated argument broke out between the two sides, which soon turned into a brawl. While the police attempted to intervene, a Nihang named Amritpal allegedly attacked a senior sub-inspector on the head with a sharp knife, injuring him.

Two separate cases have been registered under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 191(2) (rioting), 193(3) (liability of the owner, occupier, or any person with an interest in land where an unlawful assembly or riot takes place), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Harpreet Second, Binder Singh, Garja Singh, Harjot Singh, and Bhola Singh. All the accused are residents of Fatehgarh in Punjab.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

