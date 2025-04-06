Dehradun, Apr 6 (PTI) A local BJP leader on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured a delegation that Miyanwala would retain its name, days after he had announced a slew of name changes.

Dhami had last week announced renaming several places and roads in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

A delegation led by local BJP leader Kuldeep Butola met Dhami to address the issue of renaming Miyanwala to Ramjiwala.

Butola said that Dhami had assured the delegation that Miyanwala's name would remain intact and he had also given instructions to the concerned secretary.

The locals in Miyanwala did not welcome Dhami's announcement and opposed the decision. They argued that a section of Rajputs was given the title 'Miyan' and it had no connection with any particular region.

A senior journalist Sheeshpal Gusain had said that Maharaja Pradeep Shah of Tehri gave the title 'Miyan' to the people of Guler state of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that later the Maharaja gifted these people a jagir in Dehradun, which came to be known as Mianwala.

He added that Guler state was the in-laws' house of Maharaja Pradeep Shah.

