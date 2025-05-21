Dehradun, May 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday flagged off the third mountaineering expedition 'Shaurya' organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

This NDRF expedition team consists of 44 members, who will aim to conquer the 6,832-meter-high Kedar Dome peak via Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Gangotri, Chidbasa, Bhojwasa, Tapovan and Kirti Glacier.

NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said that this trekking expedition will make the soldiers more capable of carrying out rescue operations in the high Himalayan regions.

At the event held at the chief minister's residence here, the CM said that the NDRF personnel remain at 'ground zero' during every disaster in the state and are becoming an inspiration for the youth, and at the same time, they are expanding their skills by participating in adventure activities.

He said that the state government is encouraging many adventure activities like angling, cycling, rafting, trekking, paragliding and many competitions like Tehri Water Sports are being organised yearly.

During the event, the CM also informed that with the support of the Centre, the state government approved the Uttarakhand Disaster Preparedness and Resilient Project under which an amount of about Rs 1,480 crore was sanctioned to strengthen the disaster management system.

