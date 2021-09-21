Dehradun, Sep 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the state has more than doubled its exports in the past five years despite its difficult geographical situation and facing various transportation hurdles.

Its improvement in the export sector year after year has earned it the first position among the Himalayan states in Export Preparedness Index, Dhami said.

He was speaking during the inaugural function of Vanijya Utsav at a local hotel as part of Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Automobile and pharmaceutical units have emerged as the biggest exporting sectors in Uttarakhand, he said.

Apart from these, Uttarakhand exports in the fields of flower production, agriculture and food processing, organic produce, aromatic-medicinal plants, biotechnology and handicrafts, he said.

Vanijya Utsav, a week-long event showcasing the state's exportable products, will prove to be a milestone in India's emergence as an exporting power, Dhami said. HRS hrs

