Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) The sea water reverse osmosis plant built by water treatment player VA Tech WABAG for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bagged the 'Desalination Project of the Year' award recently, the city-headquartered company said.

The state-of-the-art plant built by VA Tech WABAG Ltd is located on the banks of Arabian Sea in Mangaluru and it has been a reliable and sustainable source of water, ensuring uninterrupted operation of the refinery.

"The supply of treated water directly translates to significant savings in cost of procuring freshwater while ensuring industrial water security," VA Tech WABAG said in a statement on Sunday.

VA Tech WABAG has constructed around 50 plants in 17 countries across the globe. Currently, the plants are desalinating seawater every day to supplement the freshwater sources thereby boosting water security to industries as well as municipalities in the coastal regions.

