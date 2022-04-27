New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has developed an extended reality experience zone to increase the safety of its workforce.

The zone makes use of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality technologies to enable simulation-based training, thus ensuring an immersive, engaging and safe learning experience for the workforce.

"Vedanta Aluminium...has developed an extended reality (XR) experience zone to augment safety training for its employees and partners," the company said in a statement.

With the onset of the pandemic accelerating the pace of technology adoption world over, Vedanta Aluminium has gone a step further to re-tool its business with fast-tracked adoption of digital solutions, intelligent automation and in-house innovations to bring in a step-change in manufacturing excellence and, in the process, boost workforce safety.

"On the World Day of health and safety at work, we recommit to nurturing a safety-first culture that also extends beyond the ambit of our operations to include the communities around us," Vedanta Ltd CEO – aluminium business Rahul Sharma said.

