New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Vedanta Group is in discussions with Taiwan-based TFT LCD maker Innolux Corporation for a display fabrication plant in India, according to an official of the Indian conglomerate firm.

The officials from both the companies met minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Mr YJ Chen, CEO, Vedanta Displays Ltd; Mr Sunil Duggal- Strategy & Policy Chairman, Vedanta_Group; Mr James Yang- President and Mr Jyh Chau Wang - Director Innolux called on me at my office today. We discussed about India's vision and goals in domestic display manufacturing, to achieve Atmanirbharta in electronics manufacturing," the minister said in a post on X.

When contacted, Vedanta's semiconductor and display business spokesperson confirmed that the discussion between the two firms are on for the display fab.

"At Vedanta, we are committed to supporting the government's vision of a self-reliant India and are working towards establishing a display fab to enable Atmanirbharta in hi-tech electronics manufacturing," the spokesperson said.

Vedanta Group had announced the setting up of an electronic chip and display manufacturing plant in India.

Earlier, Vedanta had formed a joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn which announced plans to invest USD 19.5 billion in setting up a semiconductor wafer fabrication plant.

However, the JV could not continue.

Both Vedanta and Foxconn are now looking for partners to set up semiconductor manufacturing units in India.

Vedanta has also reached out to Japanese companies for semiconductor business.

