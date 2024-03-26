New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Gujarat-based Veeda Clinical Research on Tuesday said it has acquired a privately held European contract research firm, Heads, for an undisclosed amount.

Heads specialises in conducting clinical trials in oncology and has an operational presence in 25 locations across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific region.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

"With the growing emphasis on global clinical trials, this acquisition now positions Veeda to offer access to a very diverse population for conducting large-scale multi-geography trials efficiently," Veeda Clinical Research Group CEO Mahesh Bhalgat said in a statement.

Heads Partner George Kouvatseas said both companies share a dedication to scientific leadership, and expansion of highly specialised services to meet the emerging needs of clients.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

"During the integration phase, Heads will continue to offer uninterrupted support to client programs," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)