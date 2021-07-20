New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Agritech startup Vegrow has raised USD 13 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital to invest in technology, new products and expansion in 100 cities.

It is a B2B platform for fruits and vegetables.

The Series A round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India, Ankur Capital, Better Capital and Titan Capital, Vegrow said in a statement.

Established in 2020, Vegrow has scaled rapidly among both farmers and B2B customers, resulting in nearly 20 times top-line growth with a presence in over 30 cities.

Vegrow was founded by IIT alumni Praneeth Kumar, Shobhit Jain, Mrudhukar Batchu and Kiran Naik.

The technology platform powers everything from farm discovery, produce quality profiling, market intelligence to smart matchmaking between farm-level inventory and customer requirements.

While India's B2B agri market is attractive (USD 300 billion), it is also a complex maze of fragmented supply with over 120 million farmers growing across 30 states, the company said.

Vegrow is initially focusing on the USD 50 billion fruits and high value vegetables segment.

“At Vegrow, we focus on select products as compared to building a large basket. Each of these products is a multi-billion dollars' opportunity. This enables us to go deep in the product value chain and unlock massive growth in this sector," said the founders.

"In fact, we have become one of the largest companies for pomegranates in the country in less than a year. We are excited to expand to 100 cities, invest in technology and launch new products with this fund raise,” they added.

On Monday, agritech startup Otipy, which markets fresh vegetables, fruits and other grocery items through its app, raised USD 10.2 million (around Rs 76 crore) from investors including SIG and Omidyar Network to expand business.

