Chandigarh, Jun 1 (PTI) Pharma major Venus Remedies Ltd on Thursday said it has secured marketing authorisation from Saudi Arabia for Docetaxel -- a widely used chemotherapy drug.

The development comes three months after the company received good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for all its production facilities at its unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Greenland Glaciers and Ice Caps Are Melting Three Times Faster Than 20th Century, Finds Concerning Study.

The demand for Docetaxel has been steadily increasing the world over with the rising incidence of breast, prostate, stomach and non-small cell lung cancers, for which, this chemotherapy drug is used as a first line of treatment, said the company in a statement.

Docetaxel-based treatment has particularly improved the survival rate among men in castration-sensitive prostate cancers, it said.

Also Read | RBI To Introduce Expected Loss Approach for Bad Loan Provisioning in 2023-24.

The USD 102-billion global Docetaxel market is projected to grow to USD 184 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.22 per cent, it added.

"This approval will enable us to solidify our existing foothold in the GCC and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions by streamlining the registration process for our oncology drugs there, ultimately benefiting a large population in need of advanced cancer treatments," said Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)