New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Internet firm VerSe, owner of Josh and Dailyhunt platforms, on Monday said it has raised over USD 100 million in a funding round led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Glade Brook Capital Partners.

Canaan Valley Capital and existing investor Sofina Group also participated in this round.

"With this new infusion of capital, the Company is adding QIA and Glade Brook Capital Partners to a stellar line up of existing blue-chip investors that include Google, Microsoft, AlphaWave, Goldman Sachs, Sofina Group, Lupa Systems, Matrix Partners India, Sequoia Capital India, Falcon Edge Capital and Omidyar Network, among others.

"Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to VerSe Innovation on the transaction," the company said in a statement.

VerSe's short video platform Josh has now attracted over USD 200 million investment from global investors in the last two months, it added.

"VerSe Innovation plans to deploy this capital steadily in the continued scaling up of made-in-Bharat for Bharat by Bharat in 12 Bhartiya languages hosted in-Bharat short video platform Josh.

"This will include the augmentation of local language content offerings, the development of its content creator ecosystem, innovation in AI and ML and more importantly, creation of opportunity for India's vast talent pool," the company said.

Josh claims to have over 85 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 40 million DAUs (Daily Active Users) and over 1.5 billion video plays per day.

