Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) VFS Global on Monday said it has launched its first sign language call centre in India to bridge the communication gap for the deaf and hard of hearing community and to empower them to access visa service information easily and independently.

The sign language contact centre provides information for visa services to Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland (including Finland Residence Permit), Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland as part of the first phase of this project's implementation plan, the company said in a statement.

VFS Global also offers visa service information in sign language in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for 24 missions - Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Italy, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and Ukraine.

This service is accessible to applicants in seven countries in the region - Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"This service is being launched for 16 destination countries in the first phase, with more destinations to be added gradually in phases,” VFS Global Chief Operating Officer - South Asia, Prabuddha Sen added.

