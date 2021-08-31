Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Visa services provider VFS Global on Tuesday said it has resumed UAE tourist visa services for Indians after the Middle Eastern nation announced the reopening of borders for travellers ahead of the Expo 2020 trade fair scheduled to commence on October 1, 2021.

"The reopening of borders to the UAE is a reassuring move for the travel industry, with the United Arab Emirates being among the most popular destinations for Indians, especially with the Expo 2020 Dubai around the corner. We wish all our customers safe travels," VFS Global Business Head - Schengen, eVisa and Passport Services, Noel Swain said in a statement.

Travellers will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service, which use the QR code System, as well as Rapid PCR Test report conducted at the departure airport 6 hours prior to departure, provided with a QR code system.

No General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval is required for tourists travelling to the UAE.

Indian travellers can apply for their visas online or at one of our Dubai visa processing centres in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram, which are currently operating on limited days of the week, it added.

