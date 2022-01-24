New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shares of Vodafone Idea tumbled 8 per cent on Monday after the company reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The telecom operator's stock tanked 7.98 per cent to settle at Rs 10.95 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 9.66 per cent to Rs 10.75.

On the NSE, it tumbled 7.59 per cent to settle at Rs 10.95.

Its market valuation declined by Rs 2,729.75 crore to Rs 31,465.25 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 587.84 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 34.52 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The earnings were announced post market hours on Friday.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717.3 crore, from Rs 10,894.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Its subscriber base declined to 24.72 crore, from 26.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago, because of tariff hikes by the company.

