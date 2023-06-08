New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday said it has launched new trims of its mid-sized sedan Virtus and Taigun sports utility vehicle.

The company has introduced the Virtus with a six-speed manual transmission on the GT Plus variant, priced at Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Besides, the automaker said it has introduced two new variants of Taigun -- GT DSG and GT Plus, at an introductory price of Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.77 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

"With its strong legacy of fun-to-drive, the GT badge was introduced on the Performance Line (1.5l TSI EVO engine) variants of Taigun and Virtus. Today, we are taking a step further and democratizing the GT badge by introducing newer variants for customers to choose from," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.

The new variants of Taigun and Virtus will be available across the 161 sales touchpoints in 121 cities in India, the company said.

