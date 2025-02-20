New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Thursday said it has secured an order to supply 362.5 MW of solar modules from Khaba Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Engie India.

The order includes the supply of advanced 600Wp Elite BiN-08 N-Type TopCon solar modules, designed to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, a company statement said.

The modules will be deployed for NHPC, one of India's premier hydroelectric power companies.

Amit Paithankar, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Waaree Energies Ltd, stated, "We are pleased to partner with Khaba Renewable Energy and NHPC on this important order."

