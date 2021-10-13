New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Home textiles major Welspun India on Wednesday launched its upgraded multi-level traceability solution Wel-Trak 2.0, enabled by blockchain, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, with an aim to track millions of finished products across its value chain.

Wel-Trak 2.0 is an upgrade to Wel-Trak, the company's patented end-to-end traceability technology introduced in 2018. It is designed to help the stakeholders – from retailers to farmers and manufacturers to suppliers, traders, certifying bodies, and end consumers – to track raw materials throughout the supply chain back to its origin, the company said.

"We are starting the Wel-Trak 2.0, which is going to be another level of transparency through blockchain," Welspun India Ltd CEO and Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka told PTI.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, she said, "Fundamentally, I think COVID-19 has taught us that the world has changed for good, whether it is technology or digitisation. Consumers are working from home, they're looking at whatever product they buy, what is the provenance of a product, what is the transparency and everything has become online and digital."

Transparency and accountability are key factors in building the customer's trust, she said adding that the company aims to accomplish it through the upgraded multi-level traceability solution Wel-Trak 2.0 which is enabled by blockchain, AI, and cloud technologies.

Stating that textile has the most complex value chain, Goenka said the company aims to "make things more open and transparent" whether, it's the cotton purchased from farmers, yarn, dyes and chemicals and all the certifications and make it "transparent and visible to the consumer, and to the world".

On the usage of blockchain technology, Goenka said it is ideal for creating an immutable, tamper-proof system that is immune to data manipulation and fraudulent behavior by members across the textile value chain.

"So, that's where we are moving to... It is also an important and integral part of what we do in the value chain of ESG," she added.

The company said its latest traceability platform will capture all its product lines, as well as major sustainability-related data points, including ESG (environmental, social, and governance) metrics such as water usage, fair pay, power consumption, gender equality, among others.

With the Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain, Welspun India said it "aims to track millions of finished products across its value chain" and it is deploying the advanced cloud-based traceability technology across all its manufacturing units.

The company further said it is aiming to optimise the fragmented global home textile value chain and plans to move all product categories and fibers to the tech-based platform, thereby becoming a pioneer in the next-gen ESG data visibility technology.

The platform is developed by InfiniChains, a tech company headquartered in San Francisco, and the unified data platform of Wel-Trak 2.0 is hosted on the cloud and boasts 99.9 per cent availability, the company said. HRS hrs

