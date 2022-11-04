New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Area under coverage for wheat jumped over five-fold to 7.56 lakh hectares in the ongoing winter sowing season 'rabi', according to agriculture ministry data.

Wheat acreage stood at 1.47 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Also Read | DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

In case of oilseeds, about 47.10 lakh hectares coverage has been reported as on November 4 of this rabi season, compared to 40.72 lakh hectares earlier.

Out of total oilseeds, mustard acreage increased to 45.71 lakh hectares from 38.14 lakh hectares.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

The area under coverage for pulses rose to 29.06 lakh hectares from 27.13 lakh hectares.

However, the acreage of coarse cereals declined to 7.63 lakh hectares from 8.67 lakh hectares.

Rabi sowing season starts from October. Wheat and mustard are the two major crops of the rabi season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)