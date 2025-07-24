New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) IT services firm Wipro on Thursday said it has bagged a multi-year strategic contract from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)'s wholly-owned subsidiary National Grid to design and implement a Smart Meter Data Management (MDM) system.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

Wipro will be responsible for designing, developing, implementing, and supporting a robust MDM system for the Saudi national electricity transmission network, the company said in a statement.

The system will utilise intelligent forecasting and reporting tools to help National Grid SA with strategic grid planning and risk management, allowing National Grid SA to optimise its power dispatch, reduce operational costs, and minimise outages, leading to optimal experiences for the end user.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"With our deep domain expertise in the energy sector, smart solutions and advanced technological capabilities, we are proud to contribute to projects that are essential to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and help the Kingdom realize its innovation and digitalisation ambitions," said Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Wipro.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)