Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman, attendant of a patient, has alleged she was raped at a state-run hospital here, police said on Monday.

On August 5, the woman along with her sister came to the hospital for treatment of some ailment of her brother-in-law and got him admitted there, they said.

After her brother-in-law got discharged few days ago, she filed a complaint with police today stating that one person who claimed that he was an outsourced employee at the hospital allegedly raped her, a police official said.

Following the complaint a case has been registered and the woman sent for medical examination, the official said, adding, further probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)