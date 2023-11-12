New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a train at the Rajouri Garden metro station in west Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The police have taken the body into custody and started an investigation.

"We are trying to identify the woman. It seems she was around 40 years old. An investigation has been started," said a senior police officer.

