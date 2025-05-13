Ghaziabad, May 13 (PTI) A woman was arrested from the Madhuban Bapudham area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday for filing a fake gangrape case, police said.

The woman filed a complaint against a man and his two friends on May 5.

In her complaint, the woman alleged she had met the man in court and he told her that he had private videos and photos of her.

He called her to a roadside eatery near Hapur Chungi where the man and his two friends dragged her in a car and raped her, Additional Commissioner of Police (Kavi Nagar) Swatantrata Kumar Singh said, citing the woman's complaint.

Investigations later revealed that the woman had filed several cases against the man.

The police obtained CCTV camera footage from the eatery that showed the woman eating and leaving alone.

Footage from near the man's residence was also monitored and it showed him at home during the time of the alleged gangrape. His phone location corroborated these findings, the officer said.

During the probe, it was also found that the police had declared the woman a gangster and more than two dozen criminal cases were registered against her.

After completing legal formalities, the woman was sent to jail, Singh said.

