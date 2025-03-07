Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Work is underway to prepare a feasibility report for the Western Rajasthan Canal Project to connect the Mahi river to the Luni river, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat informed the House on Friday.

WAPCOS, a central government undertaking, is preparing the report, he said while answering supplementary questions asked by a member during Question Hour.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 08 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

WAPCOS has been issued a work order to prepare a feasibility report for the Western Rajasthan Canal Project. Based on the report, a study can be undertaken on providing water to Jalore district through the Sujalam-Sufalam project, the minister added.

The initial feasibility report has already been submitted, he added.

Also Read | What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

Rawat said that as a component of setting up a "run-off water grid", surplus water of the Mahi basin would be transported to Jalore district while also recharging the dams along the route.

The water resources minister said three separate feasibility reports had been prepared by the National Water Development Authority for the revised Parvati Kalisindh Chambal Link, Sharda-Yamuna Link, Yamuna-Rajasthan Link and the Rajasthan Sabarmati Link.

The Centre is also making efforts to reach a consensus with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat and Nepal for the projects. A task force has been formed in this regard, Rawat told the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)