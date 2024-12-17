Noida, Dec 17 (PTI) A worker died when the soil of a pit being dug to lay cable for a telephone line collapsed in the ??Sector 126 police station area of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Inspector in-charge of Sector 126 police station Bhupendra Baliyan said that Adil (22) and his other friend were digging a deep pit to lay cable for a telephone line on Monday near the Asgarpur village when the soil caved in.

Both of them got buried under the soil, Baliyan said, adding that they were taken out and admitted to a hospital, where Adil died.

