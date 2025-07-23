New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The food processing industries ministry will hold its flagship conference 'World Food India 2025' in the national capital during September 25-28 to showcase the sector's investment potential and realise the vision of making the country a global food processing hub.

This will be the fourth edition of World Food India.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan announced that the event will be held on September 25-28 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He also launched a dedicated website and a mobile app for this upcoming event.

The event will see participation from many countries.

Food Processing Secretary Avinash Joshi said, "Our sector has demonstrated remarkable growth over the last decade, now it contributes almost 1/5th of agri product export in the country. Yet we recognise that substantial untapped potential remains."

He said the World Food India platform would help in realising this potential.

Further, Joshi noted that the earlier editions were successful and now the ministry intends to scale it further.

The event will bring together a diverse array of participants, food processors, equipment manufacturers, packaging solution providers, logistic firms, technology developers, academia, startups, retail innovators, state and central government bodies and international delegates," he said.

One of the major highlights would be CEOs round table, he added.

More than 100 CEOs from India and overseas will engage directly with policymakers.

Industry body FICCI is National Event Partner for World Food India 2025, while EY is the knowledge partner.

The theme of World Food India will be based on five pillars -- Sustainability and net zero food processing; India as a Global Food Processing Hub; Frontiers in Food Processing, Products and Packaging Technologies; Food for Nutrition, Health, and Wellness; and Livestock & Marine Products- accelerating the Indian rural economy.

