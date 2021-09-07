New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Tuesday announced the launch of two hybrid scooter models in the country with price starting at Rs 76,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read | Redmi Buds 3 With 20-Hours Battery Life, Apple AirPods-Like Design Launched: Report.

The two models, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid, come with a 125-cc engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2 New Colour Leaked via Weibo: Report.

As a standard feature, both the models come with a smart motor generator (SMG) system that gets an added functionality of hybrid system.

"The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings," Yamaha Motor India group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said in a statement.

Both RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid come with connected features, full digital Instrumentation, side stand engine cut off switch, power assist indicator among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)