Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch the GT Neo 2 handset in the home country soon. Earlier this week, renders of the device were leaked by a tipster who goes by the name of OnLeaks. The leak showcased the design of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 phone. Now, according to a report from MySmartPrice, a Realme phone with a model number RMX3370 has been spotted on China's 3C certification website. This design of the phone is similar to the one shared by OnLeaks earlier this week. Realme Pad Android Tablet Confirmed To Get 10.4-inch WUXGA+ Display.

Realme GT Neo 2 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

In addition to this, Realme GT Neo 2 phone's poster has been leaked on Weibo. This leak suggests that Realme and Mercedes-AMG could partner to bring a special edition Realme GT Neo 2 device. The poster also reveals a new green shade which is similar to that of Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Realme GT Neo 2 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

In terms of specifications, Realme GT Neo 2 is likely to feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it might sport a 64MP main camera, an 8MP snapper and two 2MP shooters. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

