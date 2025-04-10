New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inspected several large drains and the Yamuna river stretch at Wazirabad barrage, directing officers to work on the riverfront project.

LG VK Saxena, Water minister Parvesh Verma and several officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and irrigation and flood control department accompanied the chief minister.

During her visit, the chief minister inspected the ongoing works of cleaning the river and directed officials to work on the Yamuna riverfront project.

This project would involve creation of walking tracks and recreational areas along the river length.

Cleaning the Yamuna river is a major poll promise of the BJP.

Gupta also visited the supplementary drain at Wazirabad, Barapullah drain, Sunheri Pul drain and Kushk drain and inspected the ongoing desilting projects.

