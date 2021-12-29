Aizawl, Dec 29 (PTI) The central executive committee of Young Mizo Association, a social organisation, on Wednesday formed a panel to study cross-border illegal trade.

The development comes in the wake of the registration of a police case against Champhai district deputy commissioner, Maria CT Zuali, based on a complaint filed by a trader, for torching areca nut bags allegedly smuggled from Myanmar.

Zuali had said that the action was taken as per the law.

A statement issued by the YMA said the organisation called upon its members not to indulge in the smuggling of areca nuts from southeast Asian countries as it greatly impacts Mizo society.

It also urged the authorities concerned to take measures to end the illegal trade, the statement said.

Besides extending solidarity to Champhai DC for her “bold action” to stop illegal trade from neighbouring countries, the meeting decided to make efforts to permanently end the smuggling of areca nuts from southeast Asian countries.

The police case against the Champhai DC had led to a furore in the state with opposition parties hitting out at the government.

Well-known social activist Vanramchhuangi had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Centre's intervention to stop cross-border smuggling of dried areca nuts from several southeast Asian countries through Champhai and Lawngtlai districts in Mizoram that border Myanmar.

According to Customs, 1,108.97 metric tons of areca nuts worth over Rs. 35.84 crore smuggled from Myanmar were seized in Mizoram this year till November.

Seventy-nine cases were also registered in connection with smuggling of areca nuts during the period, a senior Customs official had said. PTI COR

