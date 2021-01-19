Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (PTI) Youth Congress activists on Tuesday took out a march here against alleged backdoor appointments by the Left Democratic Front government.

Police said they used teargas and water cannons to disperse the protesters who clashed with them after being stopped from entering the state secretariat complex.

The protesters accused the Pinaryi Vijayan government of makingbackdoor appointments and attempting to regularise contract staff en masse in various state-run institutions.

The issue was raised by the opposition Congress-led UDF in the state assembly last week when it claimed the government had made double the number of temporary appointments than the total number of recruitment by the state Public Service Commission, a charge denied by Vijayan.

