Dehradun, Apr 20 (PTI) Police have detained a man in connection with the case of a youth being shot outside his house here, officials said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the accused, Rohan and Yugantar came on a motorcycle and shot at Moin, who was standing outside his house in the Banjarawala area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the victim had some old rivalry over a girl, police said.

Ayushi Saini, who has been taken into custody, is a friend of the accused and was standing nearby at the time of the incident, police added.

Moin, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been living with his brother-in-law, Sajid Malik for several months. After being shot, he was immediately rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Rohan and Yugantar. During the investigation, the police checked the CCTV footage and found that Saini was standing nearby.

Saini was detained and is being questioned. Efforts are on to nab the accused, police added.

