Prayagraj (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead by some unknown people here on Monday evening, police said.

The victim was identified as Shashank Singh, a resident of Nawabganj. He had come to the city for some work, police said.

According to police, Singh was riding his motorcycle when some men shot at him. He was rushed to a hospital and died during treatment.

During the preliminary investigation, police identified one of the accused as Shubham Mishra, who is absconding. Further investigation is underway, ACP (Colonelganj) Rajiv Kumar Yadav said.

