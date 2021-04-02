Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) An unemployed youth who allegedly attempted suicide at Warangal last week over notifications not being issued for government jobs, died at a state-run hospital here on Friday, leading to the opposition parties blaming the ruling TRS for his death.

The youth, who used to prepare for competitive exams at Warangal by staying at a rented accomodation, took the extreme step at a ground at the Kakatiya University by consuming some pesticide on March 26, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Warangal and later to a major state-run hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

In a purported selfie video, the youth, who was not a student of the university, expressed disappointment over job notifications allegedly not being issued and over not being able to realize the desired job, they said.

He reportedly missed selection of a police job.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar hit out at the TRS government for not issuing notifications to fill vacancies, "which resulted in the death of the youth."

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged that the youth's suicide is a "murder by the TRS government".

Congress leaders staged a protest over the death of the youth, a party release said.

Meanwhile, state women and child welfare minister Satyavati Rathod condoled the death of the youth and said the government would provide a job to an eligible member of the family and a double bed room house to his parents.

