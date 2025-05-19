Tirupati, May 19 (PTI) YSRCP leader M Gurumoorthy on Monday condemned the 'illegal' liquor sales in the city, accusing the TDP-led NDA government of allowing rampant violations under its administration.

Gurumoorthy claimed that liquor shops in the temple town are opening as early as 5 am and operating until midnight, selling alcohol at inflated prices, at least Rs 50 above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Also Read | What Is 'Operation Olivia', Indian Coast Guard's Mission To Protect Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha?.

"This NDA coalition government is looting even in Tirumala's shadow. If this is happening here, imagine the lawlessness elsewhere," he said in a YSRCP press release, demanding immediate accountability and action from the government.

According to the Tirupati MP, YSRCP leader B Abhinay conducted a tour of Tirupati early Sunday morning to verify whether liquor shops were opening at 5 am.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

“He (Abhinay) found liquor being sold above the MRP, and shops operating from as early as 5 am to midnight—violating legal time restrictions,” Gurumoorthy claimed.

He alleged the illegal liquor network tarnishes "Tirupati's sanctity and reflects a breakdown in governance".

Meanwhile, an Excise Department official stated that workers at liquor shops may be engaging in these violations, while licensed owners, who pay significant amounts for permits, generally avoid such risks due to the fear of penalties.

“We acted against one such shop, but YSRCP claims 13 are involved. We are verifying each outlet and conducting frequent inspections,” the official told PTI.

A case has been registered under Section 31 of the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act.

Investigations are ongoing to identify all violators across Tirupati.

The Excise Department is collecting CCTV footage and other evidence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)