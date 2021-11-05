New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Zinc prices rose by Rs 6.20 to Rs 270.05 per kg in the futures trade on Friday, tracking a firm trend in physical markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for November traded higher by Rs 6.20, or 2.24 per cent, to Rs 270.05 per kg with a business turnover of 1,271 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries supported zinc futures.

