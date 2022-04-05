Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI): Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday said its Indian entity ZVC India has set up its technology centre the first such facility in Tamil Nadu and second in the country.

The Chennai Technology Centre was part of Zoom's expansion plans and would supplement the existing unit in Bengaluru.

The company has two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad, a company statement said.

The Chennai Technology Centre would play a vital role as a source of innovation for Zoom and would focus on research and development of new products including Zoom Contact Centre and cutting-edge technologies to build a communications platform.

The unit would led by Zoom's Global engineering teams based at San Jose, California, the company said.

"We recognise and value the importance of India as a crucial part of Zoom's growth strategy. With the addition of the Chennai Technology Centre, we strive to compete at the forefront of technological leadership and help raise the bar in the new era of collaboration," Zoom President Product and Engineering, Velchamy Sankarlingam said.

"...our expanded presence in India will play an important role in helping accelerate the translation of ideas and concepts into path-breaking solutions for worldwide impact. We welcome talents in India to be part of our growing DevOps, IT, Security and Business Operations teams as we scale our operations," he said.

Zoom General Manager and Head of India and SAARC region, Sameer Raje said, "we are excited to launch the technology centre in Chennai and tap into India's top notch talent which will help us deliver a best-in-class communications experience for our customers."

The recruitment for the Chennai centre was underway and the company was planning to gear up its hiring in India through 2022, the statement added.

