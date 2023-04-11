New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Tavaborole topical solution indicated to treat fungal toenail infections.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to manufacture and market Tavaborole topical solution of strength 5 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tavaborole topical solution is indicated to treat fungal toenail infections that may cause nail discoloration, splitting, or pain.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar in Ahmedabad, it added.

The company said Tavaborole topical solution, 5 per cent, had annual sales of USD 3.1 million in the US citing IQVIA MAT February 2023 data.

