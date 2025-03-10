New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from US health regulator USFDA to market a generic antifungal medication to treat dandruff, fungal infections, and other skin conditions.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Ketoconazole Shampoo, 2 pc, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Ketoconazole shampoo is an antifungal medication used to treat dandruff, fungal infections, and other skin conditions.

The product will be produced at the Zydus Group's topical manufacturing site at Changodar, Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

As per IQVIA MAT January 2025 data, Ketoconazole shampoo had annual sales of USD 68.89 mn in the US.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.22 per cent up at Rs 903.10 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)