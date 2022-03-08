New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire a brand from the US-based BridgeBio Pharma.

Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc -- a US-based wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences -- and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc have executed an asset purchase agreement for the sale of Nulibry (Fosdenopterin) for injection.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 8.14 Lakh.

The product is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, which is an ultra-rare, life-threatening paediatric genetic disorder.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sentynl will be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialisation of Nulibry in the US and developing, manufacturing and commercialising it globally, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Also Read | Volkswagen Virtus Sedan Unveiled in India; Check Launch Date, Bookings & Other Details Here.

BridgeBio will share development responsibilities for Fosdenopterin through approval of the marketing authorisation application already under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency and through approval of its regulatory submission with the Israeli Ministry of Health, it added.

Sentynl will provide cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones, the drug firm said.

BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales of Nulibry, it added.

"We are focused on our core purpose to empower patients suffering from rare disease with the freedom to live healthier and fulfilled lives. Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) is an unmet healthcare need affecting new-borns. With this, we aim to make a radical contribution to the lives of children suffering from this disease," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel noted.

The agreement further adds to company's portfolio of medicines for rare and orphan diseases, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)