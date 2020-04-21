Leopard Rescued in Mathura

Mathura, Apr 21 (PTI) A leopard was rescued in an over 14-hour-long operation from a Mathura village and released into a Saharanpur forest range on Tuesday, an official said.

The animal was first spotted in a field and later on the outskirts of Jamnavata village in Govardhan tehsil a couple of days ago.

He had hid himself near a rivulet.

The animal could be captured after continuous efforts of over 14 hours by three teams, District Forest Officer R N Mishra said, adding that the operation prolonged as every effort was made to take it out without any injury.

The animal was released into the Mohand forest range of Saharanpur after a medical examination.

