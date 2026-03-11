Geneva [Switzerland], March 11 (ANI): Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) met with Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union Doreen Bogdan-Martin to "discuss global cooperation on inclusive digital infrastructure."

In a post on X, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met @ITUSecGen Doreen Bogdan-Martin at @ITU in Geneva. They discussed strengthening global cooperation on secure, resilient and inclusive digital infrastructure, and advancing innovation that connects communities globally."

Also Read | Australia: 6 Members of Iranian Women's Football Team Granted Asylum.

Earlier, Jaiswal had posted about sending humanitarian aid to Madagascar after the devastation caused by tropical cyclones Fytia and Gezani earlier this year, reaffirming its support for the island nation during the ongoing relief efforts.

An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying relief supplies landed in Antananarivo with a total of 30 tonnes of assistance, including 12 tonnes of medical aid and 18 tonnes of disaster relief material. The consignment was dispatched to help authorities and humanitarian agencies support communities affected by the cyclones.

Also Read | Donald Trump Clears Waiver for India To Purchase Russian Oil To Stabilise Energy Markets, Says White House.

The aid package includes essential items such as life-saving medicines, surgical supplies, tents, water storage tanks, dignity kits and ready-to-eat meals. These supplies are aimed at addressing immediate humanitarian needs and providing support to people impacted by the disaster.

Jaiswal said the latest assistance reflects India's continued engagement with Madagascar and its willingness to support affected populations during times of crisis.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Madagascar. Following the widespread devastation caused by Tropical Cyclones Fytia and Gezani earlier this year, India dispatched humanitarian assistance to support ongoing relief efforts," the statement said.

"An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying 12 tonnes of medical aid and 18 tonnes of disaster relief material landed in Antananarivo," it added.

"The consignment includes life-saving medicines, surgical supplies, tents, water storage tanks, dignity kits, and ready-to-eat meals providing critical support to affected communities," the statement further said.

The delivery of relief materials comes after Madagascar faced extensive damage due to the tropical cyclones that struck the country earlier this year, destroying homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods in several regions. Natural disasters frequently affect the island nation in the Indian Ocean, making international assistance crucial during emergency response operations.

India's humanitarian outreach forms part of its broader commitment to assisting partner countries during natural disasters and crises. Through such relief missions, India has regularly provided aid to nations affected by cyclones, earthquakes, floods and other emergencies under its policy of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)