Let Children Have Access to Critical Services During Lockdown: NGOs Urge PM

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) An alliance of child rights NGOs has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide uninterrupted access to critical services for the most vulnerable children and their families during the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown from March 24 midnight. According to the health ministry, death toll due to coronavirus touched 50 on Thursday. Total number of positive cases has risen to 1,965 in the country

An alliance of six leading child development organisations including ChildFund India, Plan India, Save the Children India, SOS Children's Villages of India, Terre des hommes and World Vision India appreciated the lockdown but expressed concern over its negative impact on children's rights.

The alliance appealed to the Prime Minister's Office to ensure that the well-being of the most vulnerable children is not compromised, it said in a statement.

The alliance members have urged the government to prioritise and identify the most vulnerable and at risk children and their families for prevention and response interventions and providing uninterrupted access to critical services.

They also asked the government to scale-up investment in child protection system strengthening through Child Protection Services (CPS) and Juvenile Justice System structures, with particular support to states having child protection related vulnerability for large populations.

