Let Newly Elected RS MPs Take Oath Via Video Link: Chaturvedi

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu should administer oath to newly elected Rajya Sabha members via video conference in view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Chaturvedi, one of the newly elected Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra, made the demand hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took oath as a member of the Legislative Council at a function held in Vidhan Bhawan.

Chaturvedi, in a tweet, stated that she has written a letter to the vice-president, who is also chairman of the Rajya Sabha, regarding the same.

Tweeting from her handle @priyankac19, she said, Today I have written a letter to our honourable VP & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri@MVenkaiahNaidu ji to kindly consider the oath taking of newly inducted MPs to the Rajya Sabha from various states via video conference as the lockdown continues. I am hoping he will consider the same.

Chaturvedi got elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 13 unopposed along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and othes but they could not be administered oath as the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 which has now been extended till May 31.

In the biennial elections for the Rajya Sabha, seven members were elected unopposed from Maharashtra in March. Besides Chaturvedi and Pawar, the list included Union Minister of State for Social JusticeRamdas Athawale, NCP leader Fauziya Khan, Congress's Rajiv Satav and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)Udayanraje Bhosaleand Bhagwat Karad.

