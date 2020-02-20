Let Panel Led by Ex-HC Judge Probe Tree Plantation: BJP Leader

Chandrapur, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP leader and former Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday welcomed the inquiry ordered by the state government into the tree plantation drive carried out by the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod on Wednesday ordered the probe into the tree plantation drive carried out by the previous BJP dispensation, following allegations of large-scale corruption and irregularities in the scheme.

Rathod directed the Principal Secretary (Forest) to conduct the probe, officials said.

Mungantiwar, while welcoming the probe, said instead of the secretary, a panel led by a retired high cour judge should carry out the investigation.

Mungantiwar, as forest minister, had launched an ambitious project of planting 50 crore trees across the state during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Mungantiwar on Thursday tweeted, "I sincerely request to conduct the enquiry of 33 crore tree plantation by a committee of experts headed by retired Judge of High Court and present the findings at earliest.

In a press release issued by his office, Mungantiwar claimed it was an ambitious project and the forest department had roped in over 40 government departments, many NGOs and religious trusts to carry out plantation of 33 crore saplings within three months.

The forest department had even set up a command room at Nagpur to keep track of plantation.

"It is quite difficult for the forest secretary to alone investigate into plantations carried out by more than 40 departments. Instead of this, the government should appoint an inquiry panel under a retired High Court Judge," he said.

"And once the inquiry is completed, the government should present a report or even release a white paper on it," Mungantiwar in the release.

