DW's Berlin Fresh and The Washington Post Universe's TikTok teams collaborate to explore the perks of living in Berlin and Germany.Considering a move to Europe?

Also Read | Business News | Elite Elevators Unveils the X200 and X200 Mark II – Redefining Residential Mobility with Safety, Style, and Smart Innovation.

Berlin has long been an attractive destination for young US American adults wanting to try out a new life abroad. Now many other people are also contemplating a move because of Donald Trump.

Also Read | 'Maine Usko Peeche Chhod Diya Hai': Dhanashree Verma REACTS to Rumours That She Cheated on Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Rise and Fall'.

Washington Post Universe TikTok host Carmella Boykin teamed up with DW's Berlin Fresh to explore the perks of living in Germany.

Here's more on some of the benefits they mention in the clip:

Are universities in Germany free?

While tuition fees in the US can cost several tens of thousands of dollars per year, public universities in Germany generally offer tuition-free education to both domestic and international students, even for many English-taught programs. Students are typically required to pay a small semester fee (around €100-€300) to cover administrative costs.

As a registered student, you also get access to free or discounted public transportation, so the semester fee truly feels like a symbolic sum.

There are exceptions, however. Some German federal states, such as Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, charge tuition fees to non-EU students, going up to €1,500 ($1,750).

There are also specialized master's programs, as well as other programs offered by private universities, that require tuition fees.

How does health insurance work in Germany?

You need to get health insurance in Germany; it's mandatory.

The costs can vary according to whether you choose a public or private health insurance. Generally speaking, public health insurance covers necessary healthcare, and is considered the safest option.

As mentioned in the TikTok reel, if you're an employee, a contribution to your health insurance is paid by your employer and another part directly comes off your paycheck each month. The costs depend on your salary, but it's about 19% of your income.

If you are studying and under 30 years old, you will pay the student tariff, which is around €140 per month.

If you are self-employed, you will pay a contribution that's around 20% of your income, with minimum costs of around €230 ($272) per month and going up to a maximum of €1,200. The sum is paid by bank transfer every month.

Young and healthy people might be tempted to sign up with a private insurance provider. Their contracts can be more affordable than a public plan on a monthly basis. But keep in mind that even though basic private health insurance programs can work well for short-term expats, they often lack coverage for health services for pre-existing conditions, psychotherapeutic treatment, treatment related to sexually transmitted diseases, gender reassignment treatment, and more.

It is basically impossible to switch back to public health insurance later on if you are self-employed, so this is an important decision to take. Who knows, your short-term German adventure as an expat might lead to a permanent home!

How much paid vacation do you get in Germany?

The USA has no national requirement for paid holidays, vacation days or paid sick days.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the legal minimum of paid vacation days for full-time employees is set at 20 days, making it one the countries with the most days of annual leave in the world. Many employers offer even more days off per year.

On top of that come between 10 to 13 paid public holidays per year, depending on the federal state.

And with all those days off, you might find more time to party. The Washington Post's TikTok host Carmella Boykin already started exploring the clubs she should visit in Berlin. In an upcoming video, she learns about clubbing options beyond the legendary Berghain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).