Diwali has just concluded, but the list of festivals is still not over. Major festivals like Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja are still left. If you are the one who has been a spendthrift during the Diwali season and now are worried about what to wear on Bhai Dooj, we have got you covered!

There are only two such festivals in a whole year that are dedicated to the pious brother and sister bond. The first is Raksha Bandhan and the second is Bhai Dooj, which will be celebrated on November 6, this year. Bhai Dooj 2021 Wishes: Bhatra Dwitiya Greetings to Share on The Auspicious Day.

Bhai Dooj is special because it falls around Diwali. Due to this, the glory and festive enthusiasm remain intact on this occasion too. So looking good and dressing up to the nines is also a must on this day! Also Read | Yorkshire Racism Row: Another Asian Player Reports Abuse At County Cricket Club Amid Azeem Rafiq Allegations.

For all the ladies who are worried about what to wear on Bhai Dooj, here we have listed a few tips for you to sport a unique look on the special occasion.

1. Kiara Advani's outfit proves how you can look absolutely gorgeous by putting your hands on DIY hacks. Just like her, you can choose to wear a bright lehenga from your wardrobe and team it up with a white shirt.

Accessorise your look with a choker set and choose a dewy makeup look. As the autumn season is here, the pro tip is to go for bold lip shade, as it will accentuate your look. If you are celebrating the festival at your home, then a loose hairstyle with soft curls will be perfect for this outfit, otherwise, a sleek bun will work best for you.

2. Printed pants are not new in the trend, but they can look ordinary and boring if you team them with the usual top or shirt. So to give your outfit a unique look with a touch of elegance, you can pair them with a matching crop top and a log printed pattern shrug.

Just like Sonakshi Sinha, you can wear a poppy colour beaded necklace and tie your hair in a sleek pony. You can leave your hair strands straight or can give them a finger-curled stray lock look. Choose a nude palette makeup with this outfit, and let the patterned ensemble speak volumes for you.

3. A vision to behold- is what Shilpa Shetty is in this picture. Her fashion game is on point just like always! So, if you are looking for DIY outfit inspiration, you cannot miss out on Shilpa's stylish attire.

Shilpa is wearing a designer outfit, but you can also grab this alluring look by channelling your inner fashion designer. Delving deeper into her look, you will notice, she is wearing a crop top with sharara pants and a matching dupatta with a broad belt.

So to achieve this look, all you need to do is dig out a sequenced crop top or a bright blouse from your lehenga choli set and pair it with matching sharara or Ghaghra pants. A bright dupatta of any colour will do wonders if the attire you have sported beneath is light in colour.

Accessorise your look with light jewellery and a good amount of bangles. A shimmery dewy makeup with bold lips will go perfect with this outfit. For a hairstyle, choose a braided strand look with loose curls.

4. Want to wear a saree, but not want to wear a saree? Actor Urvashi Rautela is setting a perfect example for all the girls who often get confused while thinking of giving a unique look to their saree outfits.

Just like her, you can also choose a chiffon saree (or any saree) from your wardrobe and pair it up with a matching crop top, matching jeans or wide pants. This look is quick to achieve and looks elegant too.

If you want to add more creativity to this type of outfit, you can go for complementary colours between your saree, top and pants. A puffy ponytail or loose curl hairstyle with minimal makeup will prove to be a perfect combination of an ethnic and classy outfit for this Bhai Dooj. Skip neckpiece and go for statement danglers with this look. Don't forget to carry your 'go-to heels'.

5. Ooze oomph in a DIY multiple-hue dress, just like Aditi Rao Hydari. If you want to look equally stunning with a revamped outfit, then you can choose any simple poppy coloured top or T-shirt with ripped jeans and a bright coloured flare shrug.

Stilettos heels will give more weight to the look. Like Aditi, you can also opt for pink-nude toned makeup and a loose bun or ponytail with minimal jewellery.

These were the selected outfits to give you DIY inspiration for this year's Bhai Dooj. Ditch the usual shimmery attires and get your hands on these ideas to stand out on this special occasion.

