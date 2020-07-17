New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Dairy brand Amul marked the World Emoji Day on Friday by dedicating a doodle with a creative comic strip.

In the new cartoon that Amul shared on Twitter on Friday, its mascot, The Butter Girl, is seen standing with a plate of butter in her hand which is a classic strip. However, the butter is shaped like a 'poop emoji' and has a smiley on it.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: High Court to Continue Hearing on Sachin Pilot's Petition Against Disqualification Notice on Monday.

The rest of the comic strip featured different looks of the Amul Girl, where she is seen with different facial expressions to match the various emoticons that are used in the virtual world every day.

One of the looks featured the mascot smiling, while another showed her wearing a face mask which is crucial in the times of the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared: 77.37% Pass, Check Stream Wise Passing Percentage and Overall Statistics for Jharkhand 12th Board Exam Results Here.

The comic strip came with the quirky title of 'Wahan emotikaun (emoticon) hai tera!' taking a cue from legendary music director S D Burman's famous song, 'Wahan Kaun Hai Tera.'

Another text on the comic strip celebrated the World Emoji Day in Amul's foodie style and it read: 'EatMoreJi!'

"#Amul Topical: Today is #WorldEmojiDay," the dairy brand tweeted along with the comic strip.

World Emoji Day is observed every year on July 17 since 2014 to celebrate the power of emoticons that adds expressions to everyday virtual conversations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)