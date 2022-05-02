New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is the first day of the month of Shawwal. Muslims from all over the world get together for prayers and celebrations, enjoying a variety of delicious meat and sweet dishes.

From sumptuous biryanis to delicious desserts, take a look at the dishes you can savor this Eid ul-Fitr:

Biryani

Arguably the most popular dish, the Biryani, features either mutton or chicken, marinated with a variety of spices and slowly cooked with basmati rice and lots of love. Interestingly, in India, every region has its own version of delicious biryani, which every food lover should try.

Sheer Khurma

Khurma is a delicious milk pudding made from vermicelli, milk, dates and thick nuts. This dish is a denser version of Sevaiyan and is usually enjoyed the morning after the first namaz on the day of Eid.

Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda is made of fried small pieces of bread, soaked in condensed milk, added with some cardamom, and topped with dried fruits. Shahi Tukda is cited as one of Awadh's greatest contributions to Indian cuisine.

Mutton Korma

This delicious mutton curry exudes aromatic masala, cashew nut paste, rose water and saffron. The juicy and flavorful mutton goes well with sheermal and bakarkhani.

Seekh/Galouti kabab

It is impossible to imagine the celebration of Eid without a smoky, juicy and delicious kebab. Seek Kebab is a delicacy made from a richly flavored mix of minced meat and perfectly grilled over charcoal. Galouti is a tender version, so it's softness just melts in your mouth.

Phirni

Phirni is usually thickened with rice flour, seasoned with cardamom, saffron and rose water, and topped with pistachios and nuts. It uses ground rice instead of brown rice and is widely cooked during the celebration of Eid. Traditionally, Phirni is served in a clay container that helps lower the temperature of the dessert. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)