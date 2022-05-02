The Celebrities' Biggest Night will return to its usual date on the first Monday in the month of May, which for 2022 will be Monday 2nd May. The Met Ball known as the fashion industry’s Oscars was first introduced in the year 1948, two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946. Since then every year the major star-studded fundraising event acts as a platform for celebrities who come forward to present their diversity in style through various interpretations of popular fashion designers. Along with this, the event which is organised by the Vogue haute couture magazine also has its own stunning theme. Met Gala 2022 Date, Theme, Dress Code & Hosts: Everything You Need To Know About the Fashion’s Biggest Night Out.

Met Gala 2022 Theme

Met Gala 2022 Theme is divided into 'two parts' which is in continuation of the 2021's theme ‘In America’ benefit. Titled ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Part one was entitled 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' which celebrated the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and paid tribute to American Fashion designers and Hollywood stars. Let's have a look back at the themes of all the first Mondays in May!

Met Gala Theme For Past 5 Years

The coronavirus pandemic induced hiatus in the Costume Institute Benefit, in the year 2020. But it's worth revisiting the theme which was: "About Time: Fashion and Duration”. Prior to this 2019's exhibition theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion”. The theme was specifically chosen to honour Susan Sontag’s famous fashion essay. Different from all, the theme for 2018 showcased religion and fashion on the red carpet: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination". For the year 2017, Met Ball paid tribute to the Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and kept the theme “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”. The guest list includes celebrities and famous faces who fabulously follow the attire as per the theme every year. People from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, business, and politics would eventually grace the pages of Vogue.

