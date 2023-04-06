New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Good Friday is the day for Christians to commemorate Jesus's crucifixion. According to the Bible, the Jewish religious leaders--who had condemned Jesus the night before for claiming to be the son of God and king of the Jews--brought him to the Romans for sentencing on this day. He was sent from Pontius Pilate to Herod and then back to Pilate, who ultimately sentenced Jesus to crucifixion--the criminal punishment.

Jesus was beaten, forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through mocking crowds and finally nailed to the cross by his wrists and feet, where he hung until he died later that day.

Also Read | Suyash Sharma Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old KKR Leg-Spinner.

This year Good Friday falls on April 7, and Easter is to be celebrated on April 9.

Meaning of Good Friday

Also Read | Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha: Saiee M Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari Roped In for Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Upcoming Film.

Given its grim and tragic origins, calling this holiday "Good Friday" probably sounds like an oxymoron. But the word "good" has a different meaning here. The meaning is associated with its religious roots. In this context, it "designates a day on (or sometimes a season in) which religious observance is held."

How is Good Friday Observed?

Each Friday before Easter, Christians solemnly honour the way Jesus suffered and died for their sins. They might attend a service that recounts Jesus's painful crucifixion, and some even refrain from eating to show their sorrow. Catholic churches strip their altars bare and muffle their bells as a sign of mourning.

But Christians soon turn to happier festivities: The following Sunday, they celebrate Easter--the day of Jesus's resurrection--with church services, joyous songs and family gatherings. They may also share Easter wishes, Easter quotes and Bible quotes with loved ones.

Significance of Good Friday

On Good Friday, the entire Church fixes her gaze on the Cross at Calvary. Each member of the Church tries to understand at what cost Christ has won our redemption. In the solemn ceremonies of Good Friday, in the Adoration of the Cross, in the chanting of the 'Reproaches', in the reading of the Passion, and in receiving the pre-consecrated Host, the disciples of the Christ unite themselves to their Savior, and they contemplate their death to sin in the Death of Lord.

Things you can do to remember Christ's sacrifice

Generally, we treat Good Friday as a holiday. But if you have faith in following traditions, if you want to devote your time to the service of the Almighty, you can spend the day in a different way. Here's a list of to-do things that you can give a try:

Wake up earlier than usual to begin the day with sacrifice and prepare your heart for the day.

Wear black to symbolize the mourning of Christ's death.

Observe the obligatory day of fasting and abstinence as required by the Church (no more than one full meal, as well as two smaller meals that together are not equal to a full meal), but also fast from bread as a reminder of the Bread of Life.

Shut off the television, computer, social media, or your phone for the day.

Avoid shopping or other errands that will distract you from the meaning of the day.

Pray the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary.

Remain silent from noon to 3 p.m. the hours in which Christ suffered on the Cross.

If there is anyone in your life that you need to offer forgiveness to, forgive them today.

Venerate the cross either in your own home or in a Church.

Celebrating tradition and rituals is all about one's faith and value systems. There's no rule book as such. Have a blissful and contemplative Good Friday tomorrow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)